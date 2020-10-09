Big Sandy man killed in a one-car wreck near Longview

Local News

by: Danny Mogle

Posted: / Updated:

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Big Sandy man was killed in a one-car crash four miles northwest of Longview on Thursday.

Steven Earl Montgomery, 55, died at the scene after his 2003 Hummer left the highway, struck trees and overturned, according to the Department of Public Safety.

A landowner came across the crash on Thursday and alerted authorities.

Montgomery’s family reported him missing after he left his home at around 5:15 a.m. Wednesday after they could not locate him.

The crash remains under investigation.

