Big Sandy ISD welcomes new superintendent

BIG SANDY, Texas (KETK) – Big Sandy ISD announced its lone finalist for superintendent on Thursday.

Mike Burns will start with the district on Monday, June 1.

He started his career as a high school English teacher at Malakoff ISD. He eventually taught at Coppel ISD and served as an instructional coach at UT Tyler and Principal of their charter school. In 2015, Burns returned to Malakoff to become the district’s Director of Curriculum and Instructional Technology.

Burns is married to his wife Molly and they have three children, Layne, Bridget, and Matthew.