Big Sandy churches host annual Christmas walk

SANDY, Texas (KETK) – The Big Sandy community is taking part in their annual Christmas Walk, an event that’s been going on since 2002.

Starting at 6 p.m., those who attend will gather at the Sit Em Down Cowboy Church and then walk (or drive if desired) to a nearby cluster of churches.

The group will head to the Gospel Lighthouse Church, on to First United Methodist, then to Grace Communion and Solid Rock Refuge, before ending at First Baptist.

At each stop, the group will enjoy snacks and interact with other members of the community.

“The Christmas walk is kind of like a progressive dinner except it’s a progressive Christmas service. We go from church to church and we get to see how each one interprets the Christmas story,” said Jerome Ellard, the President of ministerial alliances in Big Sandy. “It’s really neat. It might be songs, or it might be a reading. It’s really wonderful to be in each other’s house of worship as we go.”

The walk is expected to finish around 7:30.

Big Sandy is also hosting its annual Christmas Parade on Monday, Dec. 16.