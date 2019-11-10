‘Big Boy’ steam engine made its way through East Texas to celebrate railroad’s 150th anniversary

EAST TEXAS (KETK) – Union Pacific’s Big Boy No. 4014, the world’s largest steam engine still in operation, made its way through East Texas over the weekend to commemorate the transcontinental railroad’s 150th anniversary.

As the engine made its way along the track, thousands of people filled the area to watch the train make its journey known as The Great Race Across the Southwest.

Big Boy No. 4014 started its journey in El Paso on October 23 then entered East Texas on Saturday night in Palestine.

Until November 9, Big Boy was leading the Bush 4141 engine until it was dropped off in Palestine to be retrofitted until its final resting place at the George Bush Library in 2020.

The Bush 4141 engine was first unveiled in October 2005 is painted to match the color scheme of Air Force One. The engine carried President George H.W. Bush to his final resting place in December 2018 on the grounds of the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library in College Station.

The tour began in Cheyenne, Wyoming and will continue until November 27 when Big Boy will arrive back home.

For a full schedule of the steam engine’s tour, click HERE. To track the steam engine, click HERE.