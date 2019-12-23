BEYOND CHRISTMAS: Local CASA for Kids enlightens East Texans about year-round support

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – While Christmas is just around the corner, CASA for Kids of East Texas supports kids of domestic violence year-round.

“We have been assigned to the role of Guardian Ad Litem,” said Mary Jo Burgess, Executive Director. “We represent the child’s best interest.”

CASA covers Smith, Wood, and Van Zandt counties and has represented 628 children just in 2019.

The job as an ‘advocate’ is to make sure the child is safe after being taken out of an abusive situation by assessing and meeting their needs.

“We dig a little deeper and look at where their placement is, is that safe for them, what are their needs,” said Burgess. “Do they need counseling, do they need any other services.”

While CASA only interacts with the child through the duration of the case, many build lifelong relationships with their advocate.

“Now there’s a very strong relationship that’s developed between the guardian ad litem and the child,” said Burgess. “Often they do stay in contact even when children age out. They often contact their former guardian ad litem and ask for advice.”

During this Christmas season, many local businesses have collected toys to donate to CASA and the children. Over the past few weeks, advocates have been ‘shopping’ through donated toys for that special gift for the child or children they represent.

“Our advocates know these children, they know what their interests are, what they enjoy doing,” said Burgess. “So they come look through all of our toys for that special gift that will meet those children’s needs.”

However, they say the need for supports extends beyond Christmas.

“Children have birthdays, or special events or when they’ve just been removed and they need a little icebreaker when the icebreaker goes to meet them,” said Burgess.

Most children leave their situation and everything behind including favorite toys and clothes.

With the help of local businesses and volunteers, CASA is able to support the children of East Texas.

If you are interested in being an advocate, you can fill out an application HERE.