Beto O'Rourke makes his last stops in East Texas before November 6 elections

TYLER, Tx (KETK) - "We don't need any walls. No more walls, I don't want to hear anything about a wall. We need to take the walls down," said one supporter.

Beto O'Rourke's supporters want to see his immigration ideas come to life.

"You know the reason I'm standing with Beto is because he stands for unity, he stands for families being together instead of being torn apart and it hits a little close to home because I know my family, especially my father, he came here as a dreamer, and I have a husband who's a dreamer, so I stand with dreamers," said another.

Whether you got a chance to see Beto O'Rourke at Longview Community Center or at Liberty Baptist Church, the house was full.

"I went to sign up on his website and I only saw that like 200 people were going to show up, but it was definitely more than 200 people," said a young supporter.

Standing room only, to hear what they call hope.

"I'm ready to win, the people of Texas are ready to win," said Beto O'Rourke. "We want to be able to begin the work that we have described over the last 22 months of this campaign."

"He stands up for people who have been traditionally disenfranchised, marginalized...," said a young DACA recipient.

"I do want to make sure that we all know the choice before us because it will define us for every generation that follows this one," said O'Rourke.

Thursday's stops will be O'Rourke's last in the area before the November 6th elections.