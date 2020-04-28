yleh

Berryville firefighters create parade for 10-year-old

Local News

by: Frank Jefferson

Posted: / Updated:

BERRYVILLE, Texas (KETK) – McKayla Oakes is turning 10-years-old but she can’t have a traditional party because of social distancing.

Her mother, Dublin, and the Berryville Fire Department teamed up to create McKayla a surprise parade.

“This would be a day that this little girl won’t never forget. Because of all the stuff going on she couldn’t have a party. Maybe when she see us out she’ll look up to us more, ” said Edward McDaniels wth the Berryville Fire Department.

“He had told me that he would bring the fire trucks down and said oh okay that would be a good idea. So we knew about it for three weeks I think and I didn’t ask him , he came up and did that and I was about in tears, ” said Oakes.

For all the work that McDaniels and his team did for Mckayla on her birthday, all her mother could say is ‘Thank You.’

“Because I feel so sorry, because she can’t do anything, because of the coronavirus. So just thank you from the bottom of my heart, ” she said.

Berryville first responders plan to continue creating birthday parades for the children in the community.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Community Calendar

Trending Stories