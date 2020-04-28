Berryville firefighters create parade for 10-year-old

BERRYVILLE, Texas (KETK) – McKayla Oakes is turning 10-years-old but she can’t have a traditional party because of social distancing.

Her mother, Dublin, and the Berryville Fire Department teamed up to create McKayla a surprise parade.

“This would be a day that this little girl won’t never forget. Because of all the stuff going on she couldn’t have a party. Maybe when she see us out she’ll look up to us more, ” said Edward McDaniels wth the Berryville Fire Department.

“He had told me that he would bring the fire trucks down and said oh okay that would be a good idea. So we knew about it for three weeks I think and I didn’t ask him , he came up and did that and I was about in tears, ” said Oakes.

For all the work that McDaniels and his team did for Mckayla on her birthday, all her mother could say is ‘Thank You.’

“Because I feel so sorry, because she can’t do anything, because of the coronavirus. So just thank you from the bottom of my heart, ” she said.

Berryville first responders plan to continue creating birthday parades for the children in the community.