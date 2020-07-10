Benefit held for Longview police officer who passed away from cancer

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Longview Police Department held a benefit to honor the memory of officer Cedric Davis. He passed away last month after a “courageous” battle with cancer.

The event helped raise money for Davis’ family during their time of grief. Family members, sheriffs, state troopers, and the fire department attended to show their support.

The event lasted from 11am to 1pm. One of the best moments happened when the food ran out before noon and people continued donating money for the family despite not getting a meal.

“He has so much love in the community through the sheriff’s department, police department, all the surrounding agencies around our department. Even outside the city, you can just see by the overwhelming support, that he touched a lot of people while he was alive,” says Luke Altman, Longview Police Officer.

Besides breaking bread together, Cedric’s family and community expressed how he was as a man.

“Godly man, first thing. And then he tried to be.. he was a honest man.” Johnny Davis, Cedric’s father

“He was always happy to stop and help anybody to do anything. He was that type of officer and that type of man,” says Jeff Hall.

“He was a mountain of a man but he was also gentle and sweet to people. Worked well in the community, worked well with other officers. He was truly a blessing to our department and a blessing to the people that got to meet him,” says Altman.

Davis served with the Longview Police Department for 15 years. During his time he worked in the Patrol Division, served on 2nd Watch Beat 50, and served as a Field Training Officer.