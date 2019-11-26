Benefit held for Chapel Hill graduate awaiting heart transplant

CHAPEL HILL, Texas (KETK) – A benefit was held Monday for a Chapel Hill High School graduate at the local Dairy Queen where 15% of all sales from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. where given to assist with funds for a heart transplant.

Paige Danovsky, 20, was born with a birth defect that went undetected until she passed out at age seven while at school. Doctors then diagnosed her with a Left Over Right Coronary Disorder and she received her first heart transplant at age eight.

However, nearly a decade later, Paige experienced severe chest pains for a month without a definite answer of what the problem was. Her team in Galveston told her that she was experiencing 100% blockage in all the arteries in her heart.

To keep her alive and mobile, doctors placed two stents in two arteries. Since then, doctors notified Paige that she was in Congestive Heart Failure again and would need a second transplant.

Paige has been placed on a heart transplant waiting list and will be relocating to Galveston so that she can be near her medical team.