Behind the scenes of taking a COVID-19 test at East Texas mobile sites

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – So far, the US has tested nearly 8 million Americans for the coronavirus, outpacing all other countries in the world.

Where testing was once limited in the beginning, now we are seeing an abundance at least at the local and state level.

In the video above, we decided to go through the process of taking a test to see how easily accessible they really are.

It is a simple process, starting with getting registered.

Here’s what you need to know:

Call and register ahead of time 512.883.2400 or visit: TXCOVIDTEST.ORG

You will be screened to see if you have one of the following symptoms. fever and/or chills cough fatigue body aches/muscle or joint pain shortness of breath sore throat headaches nausea/vomiting/diarrhea nasal congestion lost of taste and/or smell



You will not be able to be tested if you do not set up an appointment.

If you are having at least one of those symptoms, you’ll be given a phone call to set up an appointment.

Appointments are available the day of inquiring.

Many of our testing locations in East Texas have several slots available that go unused everyday.

All you need to bring with you is a face mask to wear and a valid ID to prove your identity.

For us, it took about 10 minutes for the whole process.

They swabbed both nostrils. Each nostril took about five seconds.

To watch the process, click on the video above. There are more than 20 testing sites in our East Texas area that you can go to.

Taking a test is free for insured and uninsured people.