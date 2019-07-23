BEEP BEEP! Man caught on camera riding scooter on I-35 in Dallas

A man on a scooter was caught on camera weaving through morning rush hour traffic on I-35 in Dallas.
In the video, you can see the man merging though traffic on an electric scooter.
Passing through several lanes of traffic, wearing a backpack and headphones.
A city ordinance does not prevent scooters from being used on the interstate.
But Dallas’ website explicitly says scooters can be used on streets with speed limits at 35 mph or lower.
Joshua Weatherl says the best $70 bucks he’s ever spent was on his dashcam.
“I think this is probably not the first time that he’s done this before if I had to venture a guess,” said Weatherl. “He was totally calm and cool. Just looking behind him and making sure he can change lanes.”
Texas Sen. Royce West (D-Dallas) sponsored a bill that would’ve banned scooters from state highways.
That measure failed to get a vote on the House floor.