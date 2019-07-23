BEEP BEEP! Man caught on camera riding scooter on I-35 in Dallas

A man on a scooter was caught on camera weaving through morning rush hour traffic on I-35 in Dallas.

In the video, you can see the man merging though traffic on an electric scooter.

Passing through several lanes of traffic, wearing a backpack and headphones.

A city ordinance does not prevent scooters from being used on the interstate.

That does it.



I believe in less government.



But allowing these scooters on crowded interstate highways is bad government and endangers public safety.



Action is needed. #txlege https://t.co/EnfU3eBP0G — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) July 23, 2019

But Dallas’ website explicitly says scooters can be used on streets with speed limits at 35 mph or lower.

Joshua Weatherl says the best $70 bucks he’s ever spent was on his dashcam.

“I think this is probably not the first time that he’s done this before if I had to venture a guess,” said Weatherl. “He was totally calm and cool. Just looking behind him and making sure he can change lanes.”

Texas Sen. Royce West (D-Dallas) sponsored a bill that would’ve banned scooters from state highways.

That measure failed to get a vote on the House floor.