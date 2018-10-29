Bear Creek Smokehouse to debut new event center, general store

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MARSHALL, Texas (MSM) - Bear Creek Smokehouse in Marshall is set to debut its new event center and general store to the general public on Thursday, thanks to the forward thinking vision of former company patriarch Bobby “Poppa Bear” Shoults, who died last year.

“The new event center and general store building was kind of his idea and he was very much involved in planning it,” company spokeswoman and family member Stacia Shoults said on Thursday. “He was there when we started building it and it was built in honor and memory of him.”

According to our newspaper partners, the Marshall News Messenger, the about 10,000 sq. ft. new event center and general store will serve not only as a venue for those wishing to have their weddings, meetings, parties and reunions there, but will also serve to house the company’s expanded general store.

“It was kind of built out of necessity because we just outgrew our small, original general store,” Shoults said. “This new building will house our general store during the week but everything is on rolling displays so we can just roll everything out when we have an event.”

The new building, which features a private meeting room that can be rented out during the week for meetings or smaller get togethers, also features a huge front porch filled with tables and garage bays that can be rolled up so events can be held both indoors and outdoors on Bear Creek Smokehouse’s picturesque property.

“We already have some big events booked there for November and December,” Shoults said.

Of course, the first big event to be held at the new building is the company’s grand opening set for 5 to 8:30 p.m. on Thursday.

The grand opening event will be held in honor of “Poppa Bear” and will also celebrate the company’s 75 years in the Marshall community, Shoults said.

“We thought, what better way to honor him and celebrate our company’s 75th anniversary,” she said. “All of the Shoults family is so grateful to our community for what they have given us in this new venture. We appreciate the support so much and are glad to keep our general store right here in the Marshall community.”

Bear Creek Smokehouse in Marshall has been a family run business for 75 years in East Texas and is one of the oldest food processing family-owned industries in the area.