Baylor University to re-open in-person classes, dorms in the fall

WACO, Texas (KETK) – Baylor University announced Monday night that it would resume in-person teaching and open its dorms back up for the fall semester.

While we cannot eliminate all risks, we intend to mitigate these threats in every reasonable way we can. In the weeks and months ahead, we will work diligently to refine our preparations to create a safe, productive educational environment for all of you. We will keep you informed as our planning progresses, as well of any changes in our intentions for the fall semester. Dr. Linda Livingstone, Baylor President

Dr. Livingstone also wrote that the fall plan “depends greatly” on the continued decline of the coronavirus. She also wrote that while campus would be re-opening, it is “not planning for a ‘normal start.'”

The school will adapt residential and instructional life models to keep students safe, wrote Livingstone.

The letter came hours after Gov. Abbott announced the first phase of his plan to gradually re-open Texas businesses. Restaurants and retail stores will be able to operate at 25% capacity on May 1 after the statewide stay-at-home order expires.