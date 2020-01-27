Baylor student tests negative for Coronavirus

WACO, Texas (KETK) – A Baylor student has tested negative for Coronavirus, according to Lori Fogleman in the university’s Office of Media and Public Relations.

“This is very good news, and we are deeply grateful to our local and University health care providers and officials and the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District for their approach to this case, their proactive guidance and expertise and the compassionate care extended to our student while we awaited the CDC results,” said Sharon W. Stern, M.D., medical director for Baylor University Health Services.

On Friday, January 24, health officials in Waco reported that the student met requirements for stringent CDC testing after having recently traveled to China.

Due to HIPPA regulations, the student was not identified.

Over the weekend, a Texas A&M student was also tested for the virus but those tests also came up negative.

Overall, there are five cases in the United States: Two it Southern California, one in Arizona, one in Washington State, and one in Illinois. All the patients have recently traveled to China and have put in isolation units at area hospitals.

Listed below are CDC recommendations that can protect people not just from Coronavirus, but also other flu and respiratory illnesses: