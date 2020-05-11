Bassmaster Texas Fest rescheduled for November

QUITMAN, Texas (KETK) The Toyota Bassmaster Texas Fest has a new date for later this year.

According to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, the event has been rescheduled for November 5 – 8 at Lake Fork in Quitman.

It was originally scheduled for early June, but was moved back due to the coronavirus pandemic.

During the tournament, the top bass anglers in the world will be competing for a total prize purse of $1 million.

This tournament showcases a “catch-weigh-immediate release” format that was designed to honor this lake’s special size limits and reduce handling stress on large bass.

TPWD will be on site at the Sabine River Authority from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. November 7 – 8 to highlight family-friendly fishing, hunting and camping opportunities in the state.

Proceeds from the tournament will go toward youth fishing and urban outreach programs.

You can find the revised tournament schedule here.

Last year, Brandon Cobb took home the big prize.