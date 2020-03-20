Barbershops, hair salons stay open using new safety precautions

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Center for Disease Control and Prevention is urging people to practice “social distancing” which means staying at least six feet away from another person. But what happens when being around people is your livelihood?

Hair salons and barbershops remain open for business despite concerns over the coronavirus.

Inside “Studio C Salon” in Whitehouse, the shop has been in business for more than 10 years. But that business has slowed as less customers are making their way into the shop.

“I’ve been behind the chair for 25 years, and I’ve never seen anything like this,” said Carolyn Bockmon, Owner of Studio C Salon.

The CDC and state lawmakers ar urging everyone to practice “social distancing”, but it’s a task that is impossible for hairdressers.

“The thing with the social distancing and us not being able to be six feet, we are behind the client, so we are not breathing into their face and their not breathing into our face,” explained Bockmon.

Over in Tyler, One Stop Barbershop is also taking measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

“Whenever people come through the door, they can sanitize before and after their haircut. If they have any type of cough, we have masks over here, they can where a mask, to keep the germs from flowing,” said Andrea Crawford, owner of One Stop Barbershop.

Open for the past 25 years, Crawford says lately it’s been business as usual.

“As far as being six feet away, we have a lot of chairs in here, we have stations all around, so we have plenty of room here,” explained Crawford.

While other local businesses close their doors, barbers say it’s important to remain open for everyone. As they plan on staying open while taking extra precautions until forced to close.