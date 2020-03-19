Live Now
KETK News: Live at 5
Closings
There are currently 44 active closings. Click for more details.

Azalea Trail opening ceremony canceled

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
James Wilhite Azalea Trails_20416196-159532

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Those who look forward to the spring Azalea trails in Tyler should be aware of recent changes due to CDC and Gov. Abbott’s recommendations of avoiding groups of 10 or more.

The Azalea Trails opening ceremony which includes a ribbon-cutting has recently been canceled.

“We look forward to this event, it’s where we host visitors from all over the country, all over the world and it’s like having people come to your home, you’re anticipating them come and you’re looking forward to it,” said Sherri Lee, President of Visit Tyler.

The event was going to be held at the Pyron Garden where homeowners open their gardens to the public.

City officials still encourage the public to enjoy the outdoors, just not in a large group.

For a full list of city closures, click HERE.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

VANISHED: Missing in East Texas

More Vanished

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Community Calendar