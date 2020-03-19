Azalea Trail opening ceremony canceled

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Those who look forward to the spring Azalea trails in Tyler should be aware of recent changes due to CDC and Gov. Abbott’s recommendations of avoiding groups of 10 or more.

The Azalea Trails opening ceremony which includes a ribbon-cutting has recently been canceled.

“We look forward to this event, it’s where we host visitors from all over the country, all over the world and it’s like having people come to your home, you’re anticipating them come and you’re looking forward to it,” said Sherri Lee, President of Visit Tyler.

The event was going to be held at the Pyron Garden where homeowners open their gardens to the public.

City officials still encourage the public to enjoy the outdoors, just not in a large group.

For a full list of city closures, click HERE.