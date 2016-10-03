Avoid “pink scams” during Breast Cancer Awareness Month

October is a month when East Texans want to donate money to support breast cancer awareness. It’s also a month of scams oftentimes called ‘pink washing.’

“Last year there were about a half a dozen charities that were charged with basically swindling consumers by using the pink theme,” Mechele Mills, Better Business Bureau CEO of Central East Texas, said.

Mills said you should research a charity before you give them your money.

“Just make sure you also read the labels and make sure that they’re partnering up with a legitimate breast cancer awareness charity.”

There are ways to verify if it’s real.

“You can just kind of read in the fine print in the mail outs and things,” Lia Rains, Executive Director of Susan G. Komen Central East Texas, said. “Where you know where your money is going with Komen is because it comes directly to this office and then its kept locally.”

Mills also recommends choosing your payment option wisely.

“Don’t give cash, if you give a check write it to an organization and not to an individual,” Mills said. “And if you do it by card, the good thing about doing something by credit card is you can dispute the charges later.”

Reputable organizations will oftentimes verify your transaction.

“We take donations of any kind but we also offer a receipt for any donation is made,” Rains said.

Events coming up like Turn Tyler Pink donate proceeds to worthy causes like Susan G. Komen.

“If you’re donating to a worthy cause, so for us, your money is staying local,” Rains said. “We’re helping the men and women that are right here in smith county and the East Texas area.”