Authorities say threat made against Kilgore High School

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) - The Kilgore Police Department said in a Facebook post that a threat had been made against Kilgore High School Wednesday, but that "the campus was secured early on."

After learning of the threat, KPD "moved additional officers to the (high school) to supplement the School Resource Officers who were on duty."

In all, according to the post, there were some 15 law enforcement officers from various agencies on the campus, including members of the Gregg County Sheriff's Office and Texas Department of Public Safety.

KPD says it also deployed officers to other campuses, with assistance from the REusk County Sheriff's Office in the southern part of the city.

Detectives and the FBI "immediately began to investigate the threat," according to the post.

"Years ago, people caused alarm by calling in a bomb threat or pulling a fire alarm. Today, they use social media to cause alarm. Unfortunately our nation sees too many acts of violence on school campuses, and anonymous social media threats are all too common. I want to assure you that KPD has taken measures to keep our campuses safe. We've created safety videos for school staff and implemented additional safety measures in an effort to be proactive."

Additional officers will be present on Kilgore school campuses, the Facebook post said.

"We will work with the FBI to bring the person or persons who sent this anonymous threat to KHS to justice," KPD said in the post. "Kilgore is a very strong community and we must not let an anonymous social media threat change our behavior. We must not live in fear. We will be present in larger numbers tomorrow to reassure your students that they are safe."

Anyone with any information about the incident is urged to call KPD 903-983-1559.