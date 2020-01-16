Authorities identify body found in submerged vehicle at Lake Sam Rayburn

HUNTINGTON, Texas (KETK) – A body found in Lake Sam Rayburn has been positively identified by officials with the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office, according to Captain Alton Lenderman.

Steven Michael Paul, 31, was found in a car by a man who was fishing at Martin’s Creek near Huntington. The witness only saw the car submerged and called police.

Authorities arrived on the scene and used a tow truck to retrieve the vehicle at 4 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

Paul was found in the driver’s seat. Investigators say the investigation is still open and have not ruled on whether or not there was foul play.

Angelina County officials say the investigation is ongoing and that they will release more information as it becomes available.

