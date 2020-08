Courtesy of City of Athens, Buddy Hill Retirement Reception Facebook Page

ATHENS, Texas (KETK) – The city of Athens will celebrate Chief Buddy Hill’s retirement after working for the police department for 29 years.

Hill’s last day as Athens Police Chief is Friday, August 28th.

The city is hosting the party from 2-4 p.m. at The Texan, which is a new Landmark Venue for live events and music.

The reception is come-and-go with cake and punch.

For more information, and to RSVP, visit the Facebook event page.