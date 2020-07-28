Athens Police Chief retiring, taking position with Henderson County DA Office

ATHENS, Texas (KETK) – Buddy Hill, the Athens Police Chief, is retiring and taking a new position with the Henderson County District Attorney’s Office.

Hill’s last day with Athens will be August 28 and will begin his new position in January 2021.

“I look forward to the opportunity I’ve been given,” he said. “I look forward to the next chapter and spending some more time with my kids and grandkids.”

Hill entered the department in 1991 as a patrolman and worked his way up for 29 years. In 2003 he was promoted to Assistant Chief and in 2006 became Chief.

“I was born in Athens,” he said. “I have been in and around Athens my whole life. When you are working to make your home better, that’s incredibly important.”

He believes the relationshp between law enforcement and the community is important for productivity.

“It is critically important for a law enforcement agency to have the trust of the public,” he said. “I think that we’ve built a very strong community/police relationship.”

Hill also praised the School Resource Officer program which partners with the Athens Police Department for their combination of policing and building relationships.

“Those officers we have in the school have built great relationships with the kids coming through,” he said. “We see the benefits of that.”

Through his many years with Athens Police Department, he has helped put a competitive salary in place.

“With the support of the City Council, we’ve been able to get our salaries to a point where they are more competitive,” he said, “because hiring in law enforcement now is tough,” Hill said he is also proud of the team currently at the Athens Police Department. “They’re a good team,” he said. “We have the support of the community and they’re the reason why.”