Athens ISD names lone finalist for superintendent

ATHENS, Texas (KETK) The Athens Independent School District will have a new person in charge when they return in the fall and they have named their lone finalist.

Doctor Janie Sims is expected to be the next superintendent of the district, following the death of Blake Stiles back in May.

Doctor Sims has served the district for 20 years, after beginning her career as a classroom teacher in Abilene.

During her tenure at Athens ISD, she has been an:

ESL teacher

intervention teacher

assistant principal

principal

director of curriculum

instruction and assessment

deputy superintendent

acting superintendent

“Dr. Sims has done an amazing job in every role she has held for the district, and we have confidence that will continue to be the case moving forward.” Alicea Elliott, AISD Board President

She will be replacing Stiles after he spent nine years with the district.

Mr. Stiles began a school board-approved medical leave beginning April 6 in anticipation of a heart procedure he recently underwent and has anticipated returning to work in the next few weeks. His cause of death was likely heart-related, according to Athens ISD.