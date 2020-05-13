Athens ISD mourns loss of Superintendent Blake Stiles

ATHENS, Texas (KETK) – Athens ISD announced the death of Superintendent Blake Stiles. He passed away Wednesday morning at the UT Health hospital in Athens.

Mr. Stiles came to Athens in 2011 after spending eight years at Howe High School where he served two years as an assistant principal and another six as a principal. He also spent several years as a teacher and coach before moving into administrative work.

He earned his Bachelor of Science Degree in Education from Northeastern State University in Oklahoma and Master of Education Administration and Supervision Degree at the University of Houston. Stiles leaves behind a wife Claudia and two children in Athens ISD, Taylor and Jaxson.

Mr. Stiles began a school board-approved medical leave beginning April 6 in anticipation of a heart procedure he recently underwent and has anticipated returning to work in the next few weeks. His cause of death is likely heart-related, according to Athens ISD.

In a recent note, Mr. Stiles shared his pride with the AISD family saying, “You all are doing remarkable work during circumstances that are largely out of our control and constantly evolving. This is hard. It’s hard for you, for our students and for their parents. I want you to know you are seen and appreciated. What you do is important. What you do matters.”