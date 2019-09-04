Athens ISD bus struck by truck, no students injured

ATHENS, Texas (KETK) – Just before 5:00 p.m., on Tuesday, an Athens ISD school bus was struck by a truck, according to an Athens ISD Facebook post.

No students were injured, nor was the driver of the bus.

The driver of the truck was transferred to the Athens hospital in stable condition.

The driver of the bus made a routine stop on HWY 175 to drop off two students. According to video, the driver activated its warning lights for unloading before the truck hit the driver’s side.

Within 30 minutes of the accident, students were checked out and loaded onto another bus to be taken home.

“This is something we are particularly sensitive to in our district,” said AISD Superintendent Blake Stiles. “We never want any accident of any kind to occur with children in our care. I’m thankful, as we all are, that none of our children or the driver were hurt.”