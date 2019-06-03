Athens ISD bus driver indicted after deadly January crash Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video Video Video Video

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) - The driver in a deadly Athens ISD bus crash has been indicted in Henderson County.

John Stevens, 78, is facing charges of criminal negligent homicide, and injury to a child.

The school bus he was driving was hit by a Union Pacific train on January 25.

The collision happened Friday afternoon before 5 p.m. at the railroad crossing at Cream Level Road, near the Athens Scuba Park. The train pushed the bus to the next crossing at Murchison Street.

The crash killed Christopher Bonilla,13, after he was thrown from the bus. The accident also injured Joselyne Torres, 9.

Athens Police Department released a report on February 11 stating Stevens did stop before driving onto the tracks, in accordance with state law.

The report was forwarded to the Henderson County District Attorney's Office.

The railroad crossing where the collision occurred has no automated arms or warning lights to warn of oncoming trains, but only warning signs.

The Athens community had expressed its support for Stevens in the wake of the crash, with many saying he was a victim as well. Athens residents took him food, and students launched a letter-writing campaign to show their support.

Stevens was booked into jail by Athens PD on June 3, and released on bond later that day.