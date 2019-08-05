Athens ISD begins four-day school week on Monday

ATHENS, Texas (KETK) – Athens ISD is set to start school on Monday and it will be the beginning of a three-year experiment for the district.

They are set to start a pilot program for a four-day school week that the board approved back in December.

Since kids no longer will go to school on Friday, students will be in the classroom for a couple more weeks than most other districts. The 2019-2020 school year will run from August 5 to May 28.

Last year, the Hornets were in school from August 15 to May 23. They are the first East Texas district to return to school this year.

The school day for elementary students will start at 7:45 a.m. and end at 3:55 p.m., with breakfast bing served at 7:10 a.m.

Middle schoolers will have their day start at 8 a.m. and get out at 4:25 p.m. and high school students will begin at 8:10 a.m. with dismissal at 4:35 p.m.

“The primary benefits include a school calendar that will serve as a major inducement for retaining and recruiting quality teachers and staff; and being able to designate more time to staff development and preparedness for educating our students,” Athens ISD Superintendent Blake Stiles said in a statement. “Achieving these two goals alone will have a lasting and significantly positive impact on the children we are committed to serving.