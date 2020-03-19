Closings
Athens, Henderson County declare ‘local state of disaster’ in response to coronavirus outbreak

ATHENS, Texas (KETK) – The City of Athens and Henderson County declared a “local disaster” after concerns of the coronavirus spreading in East Texas continue.

In response, the city has closed several public facilities and activities until further notice.

  • City Hall
  • Athens Partnership Center
  • Development Services Center (restricted to lobby)
  • Athens Police Department (restricted to lobby)

Henderson County has also closed several facilities to the public until further notice.

  • Clint W. Murchison Memorial Library
  • Henderson County buildings

The full declaration can be found HERE.

