Athens, Henderson County declare ‘local state of disaster’ in response to coronavirus outbreak

ATHENS, Texas (KETK) – The City of Athens and Henderson County declared a “local disaster” after concerns of the coronavirus spreading in East Texas continue.
In response, the city has closed several public facilities and activities until further notice.
- City Hall
- Athens Partnership Center
- Development Services Center (restricted to lobby)
- Athens Police Department (restricted to lobby)
Henderson County has also closed several facilities to the public until further notice.
- Clint W. Murchison Memorial Library
- Henderson County buildings
The full declaration can be found HERE.