Athens, Henderson County declare ‘local state of disaster’ in response to coronavirus outbreak

ATHENS, Texas (KETK) – The City of Athens and Henderson County declared a “local disaster” after concerns of the coronavirus spreading in East Texas continue.

In response, the city has closed several public facilities and activities until further notice.

City Hall

Athens Partnership Center

Development Services Center (restricted to lobby)

Athens Police Department (restricted to lobby)

Henderson County has also closed several facilities to the public until further notice.

Clint W. Murchison Memorial Library

Henderson County buildings

The full declaration can be found HERE.