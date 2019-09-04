Athens City Council votes to cut to tax rate

ATHENS, Texas (KETK) — Athens residents are getting a little bit of a tax break for the next fiscal year.
City Council members voted to cut the 2020 fiscal year rate by at least one-half cent.
The new tax rate will be .680221 per $100 valuation.
The City Council is also reducing the City’s overall budget for the new fiscal year by eliminating debt.
Highlights for the new budget include:
- Preparations for the staffing and the operations of the Cain Center
- New public safety equipment, as well as, vehicles for code enforcement, streets department, and the utility department
- Improvements at City Hall and the Central Fire Station Emergency Operations Center
- Completion of the water tank improvements program which began in 2017
Final approval of the tax rate and budget is scheduled for the Sept. 9 City Council meeting.