Athens City Council votes to cut to tax rate

ATHENS, Texas (KETK) — Athens residents are getting a little bit of a tax break for the next fiscal year.

City Council members voted to cut the 2020 fiscal year rate by at least one-half cent.

The new tax rate will be .680221 per $100 valuation.

The City Council is also reducing the City’s overall budget for the new fiscal year by eliminating debt.

Highlights for the new budget include:

Preparations for the staffing and the operations of the Cain Center

New public safety equipment, as well as, vehicles for code enforcement, streets department, and the utility department

Improvements at City Hall and the Central Fire Station Emergency Operations Center

Completion of the water tank improvements program which began in 2017

Final approval of the tax rate and budget is scheduled for the Sept. 9 City Council meeting.