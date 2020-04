TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A few thousands of East Texans began Tuesday without power as storms move through the area.

Here is a breakdown of the most affected areas by power company:

Oncor

Athens: 56

Brownsboro: 32

Gun Barrel City: 132

Jacksonville: 28

Troup: 53

Tyler: 910

Swepco

Gladewater: 1,123

Kilgore: 2,857

Henderson: 74

Leverett’s Chapel: 307

Upshur County Electric