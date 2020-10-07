Arp man dies from car crash, truck catches on fire

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A 44-year-old Arp man lost his life during a car crash on October 2.

Last Friday, Troopers responded to a two vehicle crash on FM-31, about four miles south of the City of Marshall, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

According to investigators, Roger Lee Beard, 75, of Mt. Enterprise was driving a 2020 Chevrolet 2500 and traveling west on FM 2625.

He stopped at the intersection of FM-31, and at the same time a 2007 International truck-tractor towing a semi-trailer driven by Steven Craig Braswell, 44, of Arp was traveling south on FM-31.

Beard did not yield the right of way at a stop sign and pulled out into the path of the truck-tractor. The impact caused the truck to jackknife, or twist into a v-shape, into the southbound ditch where it struck a light pole and caught on fire.

Beard had non-incapacitating injuries from the crash.

Braswell was was taken to LSU Medical Center in critical condition and he died two days later. He was taken to Meadowbrook Funeral Home in Marshall.