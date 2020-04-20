East Texas Coronavirus Coverage

Videos From Viewers

COVID-19 Texas Tracker

CDC Information on COVID-19

Arp community surprises 15-year-old girl with birthday parade

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ARP, Texas (KETK) – It was a special day as residents gathered at a safe distance to surprise Lindsey Johnson for her 15th birthday.

Police, the Arp Mayor, friends, and family were all involved in the surprise which included a parade through the neighborhood.

Lindsey Johnson was adopted by “Bikers Against Child Abuse” and has come a long way.

“She has been through a whole lot the last couple of years and she has come out of it stronger than anybody I have could have ever dreamed of,” her mother said. “I once told her she is awesome, she is my insperation, and I love her with everything that I have.”

Lowry is a nurse with CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances and has had a very busy schedule lately due to COVID-19. She wanted to thank everyone who came out to surprise her daughter.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Community Calendar

Trending Stories