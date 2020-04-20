Arp community surprises 15-year-old girl with birthday parade

ARP, Texas (KETK) – It was a special day as residents gathered at a safe distance to surprise Lindsey Johnson for her 15th birthday.

Police, the Arp Mayor, friends, and family were all involved in the surprise which included a parade through the neighborhood.

Lindsey Johnson was adopted by “Bikers Against Child Abuse” and has come a long way.

“She has been through a whole lot the last couple of years and she has come out of it stronger than anybody I have could have ever dreamed of,” her mother said. “I once told her she is awesome, she is my insperation, and I love her with everything that I have.”

Lowry is a nurse with CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances and has had a very busy schedule lately due to COVID-19. She wanted to thank everyone who came out to surprise her daughter.