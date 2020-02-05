Army Staff Sgt. surprises mom at Athens ISD

ATHENS, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas military mom got an unexpected visit from her son, Army Staff Sgt. Tacameo Barker, who is home for a visit from South Korea.

Sgt. Barker wanted to surprise his mom and asked for help from Athens ISD, who told Miss. Lottie, they wanted to ask her a few questions about her experience at Central Athens Elementary on camera.

Instead, she got the surprise of a lifetime that literally left her on the floor.

Miss Lottie started by saying she has worked as a custodian for over 19 years at the school. She has three kids and hasn’t seen her son Tacameo in about seven months. When the person recording her asked her to turn around, Miss Lottie was seen falling on the floor in utter astonishment. She then hugged her son with pure gratitude.

You can watch the full video on the Athens ISD Facebook page.