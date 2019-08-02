Arlington police officer fires on loose dog, kills passed out woman instead

ARLINGTON, Texas (KETK) – A 30-year-old Arlington woman who was passed out in the grass was shot to death Thursday by a police officer who was firing at a charging dog.

According to our sister station in Dallas, crews responded to a welfare check at 5:20 p.m. to reports of a woman passed out in a grassy area by an intersection. She was later identified as Margarita Victoria Brooks.

“As the officer began to approach what appeared to be a woman lying in the grass, he noticed there was also an unrestrained dog,” Arlington police said in a statement.

The officer called out to Brooks repeatedly when the dog suddenly turned and started running toward him. The officer retreated and fired at the dog several times, according to investigators.

Brooks began screaming and it was quickly apparent that she was injured.

“Preliminary information leads investigators to believe the woman was struck by gunfire from the officer.” Arlington Police

She was hospitalized and later died from her injuries. Police have not released the name of the officer involved.

Investigators say the incident was caught on body camera footage, which will be used in the investigation.