Arkansas woman killed in Panola County crash

CARTHAGE, Texas (KETK) – An Arkansas woman was killed Monday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash near Carthage.

According to the preliminary report, Keonna R. Horner, 34, of North Little Rock was traveling north on SH 315 just before 3:30 p.m.

Horner crossed the center line and collided with 71-year-old Brian Coles, of Houston.

Horner was taken to UT Health-Carthage where she later died. Coles was also taken to the same hospital where he was treated and released.

Two other passengers with Coles, a 39-year-old male and 11-year-old boy were also treated for injuries and later released.

The crash remains under investigation.

