Arkansas man killed in overnight wreck on East Texas highway

TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – An Arkansas man was killed in an overnight wreck on U.S. 259 near Texarkana, according to Trooper Jean Dark with DPS.

According to the preliminary report, around 12:45 a.m. 35-year-old Michael Lohse of Fayetville was traveling south on HWY 259 when he crossed into the opposite lane of traffic in a Mercedes-Benz C300.

37-year-old Mohammed Anfas Hazuri of Miramar, Flordia was driving in the opposite direction in a Dodge Ram 3500, towing a trailer. Hazuri swerved out of the way and Lohse collided with the trailer then hit several trees off the side of the road.

Judge Gerrol Rankin pronounced Lohse dead at the scene. Hazuri was not injured.