Appeals court remands previous GSMC lawsuit decision, sends case back to Harrison County

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (MSM) - Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center in Longview recently gained some slight ground in their ongoing legal fight with Select Specialty Hospital, the “hospital within a hospital” that provides critical care to long-term patients inside GSMC’s Longview facility.

According to our newspaper partners, the Marshall News Journal, the Sixth District Court of Appeals in Texarkana recently handed down a reversal of Harrison County 71st District Judge Brad Morin’s July decision regarding GSMC and the suit against them from SSH.

Morin’s decision had granted a temporary injunction to SSH which backed up a temporary restraining order he had previously ordered against GSMC, barring the hospital from stopping critical care services to SSH’s patients.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Morin’s order also allowed SSH, which works as a “hospital within a hospital” by leasing about 20,000 sq. ft. of space on the first floor of GSMC Longview, to continue serving its then 24 critically ill patients who were too ill to go home but stable enough to not stay in the main hospital’s ICU (intensive care unit).

The October 11 decision from Sixth Appellate District Chief Justice Josh Morriss III dissolved both the temporary injunction and Morin’s order and sent the case back down to Morin for another hearing.

“We find reversible error in the order of the court below, therefore, we reverse the trial court’s order, dissolve the temporary injunction, and remand the matter for further proceedings,” Morriss stated in the Oct. 11 decision in Texarkana.

GSMC spokesman Willam Knous said GSMC is pleased with the appellate court’s decision.

“While we are unable to comment on the specifics of ongoing litigation, we are pleased that the appellate court agreed with Christus Good Shepherd’s position and rendered a decision to dissolve the temporary injunction,” Knous said. “We are unable to speculate on Select Specialty’s intentions going forward, but it will be unfortunate if it continues to focus its efforts on maximizing profits and attempting to strip Christus Good Shepherd of its rights under a lawful contract, instead of focusing on the orderly transition of services for continued quality patient care as we have offered to accommodate on numerous occasions. We remain confident in our position and look forward to a final resolution.”

SSH attorney Edward Burbach said the appellate court’s decision was not a victory for GSMC, but simply an error in paperwork.

“The court of appeals decided the original temporary injunction order entered on July 2 did not adequately recite specific reasons supporting the temporary injunction,” Burbach said on Tuesday. “In other words, they want more of an explanation in the order, so it’s kind of an administerial error of the order, according to the court of appeals. So, we have submitted this morning a motion with Judge Morin with a revised order and asked him to enter it or something similar. Our opponents of course are opposed to the entry of a new order and have threatened to cut off services again, effective Nov. 11, so it’s in Judge Morin’s hands again. We are very hopeful that he will just enter that order with more specificity to it.”

The motion submitted by SSH to Morin on Tuesday read, “As a result of the court of appeals’ judgment and opinion, defendant the Good Shepherd Hospital, Inc. d/b/a Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center Longview (GSMC) has advised that after 12 a.m., Nov. 11, it will cut off all services, including, but not limited to, blood and emergency code services it believes that it is providing under the Purchased Services Agreement (PSA).”