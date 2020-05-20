Antiviral drug that could shorten COVID-19 recovery time sent to East Texas hospitals

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The antiviral drug remdesivir has been sent to five East Texas hospitals, according to a release from Gov. Abbott’s office Wednesday morning.

“The State of Texas is working swiftly to ensure our hospitals and medical providers have the resources they need to treat patients diagnosed with COVID-19. I thank our partners at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services for sending these cases of remdesivir to the state of Texas. Not only will this drug treat patients throughout the state, but it will especially bolster our mitigation and treatment efforts in communities experiencing surges in COVID-19 cases.” Gov. Abbott

Cases were sent across Texas from the federal government last week and CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances in Tyler was one of the hospitals to receive them. This shipment from the Texas Department of State Health Services is in addition to it.

Preliminary results from a clinical trial showed the average recovery time among patients who received remdesivir was 11 days versus 15 days with a placebo.

Medical staff at the hospital will determine how the drug will be used, though it must be prescribed in accordance with the Food and Drug Administration’s Emergency Use Authorization.