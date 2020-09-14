Annual “Out of the Darkness” suicide prevention walk goes virtual

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The “Out of the Darkness Community Walk” in Tyler kicked off National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month with setting up a banner at Southside Park. The sign has sharpies attached so people can write messages of hope to spread kindness throughout the community.

Last year marked the 5th year Tyler hosted a suicide prevention walk in the community. Over 500 participants came to the event and organizers raised more than $33,000 dollars for AFSP suicide prevention and post-vention.

The “Out of the Darkness Community Walk” is an event hosted by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, a nationwide organization centered around saving lives and bringing hope to those affected by suicide.

This year, the event will look different given the pandemic. The walk will still occur but on one’s own terms rather than one large event. You can choose what time works best for you, who walks with you (with social distancing guidelines), and how you plan to bring awareness. The walk will not be held specifically at Southside Park on September 26th as planned. Instead, organizers said they will provide other opportunities for people to come up to the park for the next two weeks, sign the banner, and leave a message of hope.

The AFSP, will also host an online event on October 17th which will include training sessions and meaningful stories.

Co-Chair of “Out of the Darkness Community Walk” in Tyler, Kay Pleasant lost a loved one herself to suicide. “I have found a group here in Tyler who has experience of losing a loved one, but I have also met so many people who struggled with suicidal ideations. This walk brings hope to them as well to those of us who have lost loved ones,” said Pleasant.

This month, to educate people on suicide, the AFSP is hosting a webinar called “Talk Saves Lives” every Thursday from 12 to 1 p.m. According to the AFSP, the class is “…is a community-based presentation that covers the general scope of suicide, the research on prevention, and what people can do to fight suicide.

Pleasant and co-chair Brittney Nichols host a suicide bereavement support group called the Survivors of Suicide Loss East Texas. The group consists of dedicated volunteers committed to making a way for those who have lost loved ones to suicide. They meet on the third Thursday of each month. You can email soslet.community@gmail.com or call (903)-265-8084 to register.