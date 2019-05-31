Local News

Anheuser-Bush donated nearly 200 cases of drinking water to Hallsville Fire Department

HALLSVILLE, TX (KETK) - The Hallsville Fire Department took to Facebook earlier this week to thank beer company Anheuser-Bush for donating to the community.

The company delivered 196 cases of water to the Hallsville Fire Department.

Assistant Chief Temple wrote:

"Thank Corey Howell and Anheuser-Busch for your generous donation of 196 cases of drinking water we appreciate your Support and Dedication to our Community.

