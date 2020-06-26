Angelina County officials see “big increase” in COVID-19 hospitalizations and cases

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – As Gov. Greg Abbott announced the closure of bars and reduced capacity of restaurants, Angelina County officials are reminding the public of steps to take to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

“Our local hospitals are currently seeing a big increase in the number of inpatient and outpatient COVID-19 cases,” Williamson said. “Anything we can do to slow and prevent the spread of COVID-19 in our community is the priority right now. Wearing masks in public and continued social distancing are part the equation,” said City of Lufkin Director of Public Safety Gerald Williamson.

Gov. Abbott has paused the steps to reopening Texas after an increase in cases and hospitalizations across Texas.

Lufkin Fire paramedics have seen an increase in COVID-19 related transports. Previous to June, paramedics would see coronavirus related incidents once a week. Now they get about six calls a day related to the virus.

As of Friday, there were 35 lab-confirmed COVID-19 hospitlizations within the Department of State Health Services Trauma Service Area H which includes Angelina, Nacogdoches, Polk, Sabine, San Augustine, San Jacinto and Tyler counites.

Additional trauma stats:

Population 272,151

Total staffed hospital beds: 556

Available hospital beds: 200

Available ICU beds: 18

Available ventilators: 111

While the county has remained at six deaths from the coronavirus, local officials are being told by healthcare officials that two more deaths are being evaluated and could be linked to the virus.

“The battle with COVID-19 is far from over. We’re still in the middle of the fight and no one needs to let their guard down,” Williamson continued. “Let’s wear our masks, practice social distancing and personal hygiene. Do your part to slow the spread of COVID in Lufkin.”