Angelina County Commissioners extend disaster declaration until May

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the virus that causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – The Angelina County Commissioners Court has extended the disaster declaration for the coronavirus until May 1.

The original declaration was set to expire at 11:59 p.m. on Friday, March 27 and needed county approval to be continued.

County Judge Don Lymbery said that the declaration will have effect in Lufkin as well as unincorporated areas of Angelina County. The order includes many of the same restrictions as the executive order issued by Gov. Abbott last week:

Bans on groups larger than 10 people

All schools, clubs, gyms must be closed

Bars and restaurants must suspend dine-in service

Failure to comply with the declaration can result in a $1,000 fine or up to six months in jail.

Abbott’s order is only active as of this writing through Friday, April 3 while the Angelina County declaration lasts through May 1.

Under Texas law, the order could expire early if the governor finds that an emergency has passed or that it has been dealt with to the extent that an order is no longer necessary.

Abbott has so far left it to local and county governments on whether to issue a stay-at-home order in response to the coronavirus. While many major Texas cities such as Austin, Houston, and San Antonio have issued such orders, no East Texas governmental body has to this point.

The hardest-hit county in East Texas from COVID-19 has been Smith, with 14 cases confirmed as of late Tuesday afternoon.