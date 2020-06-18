Angelina Co. Sheriff defends deputies after video surfaces showing arrest

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Angelina County Sheriff Greg Sanchez responded to a video posted on Facebook showing deputies making an arrest.

Security footage showed several law enforcement officers pushing a man to the ground, kicking him, and stepping on him.

The video generated several comments and Sheriff Sanchez was quick to respond.

He says the video has been doctored and there’s a lot more to the story than what has been circulating on social media.

I’ve watched the video and all the video’s not there,” he said. “The audio is not in there, that is something you’ll have to listen. There is audio to this, it is not on Facebook.”

According to Sheriff Sanchez, officers deputies responded to the call properly and did nothing wrong.

He stated the deputies were very fortunate to have not been hurt.

You can watch the Sheriff’s Sanchez’s defense on the Angelina County Sheriff’s Facebook page.

