Angelina Brewing Co finally open for business

The wait is finally over in Lufkin.

The Angelina Brewing Company is finally open for business.

Sitting in the heart of downtown Lufkin the local brewery will bring one more unique thing to the city.

“It’s been very good work in progress and we think we have an opportunity to bring something totally different to Lufkin,” said David Fairchild, Angelina Brewing Co. General Manager.

In addition to locally crafted beer, they also have a full menu if you want dinner.

Fairchild says he just can’t wait to finally start pouring.

“Just seeing the enthusiasm, seeing the new faces in Lufkin and the old faces and just letting see what kind of opportunity they have here and a place they can come and have the experience of a lifetime,” Fairchild said.

The brewery is located on 1st street in downtown Lufkin, in the old D.E.T.C.O.G building.

They will be open Monday through Saturday in the evenings.