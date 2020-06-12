Anderson County offering free drive-thru testing for COVID-19

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Anderson County is hosting a day of free drive-thru testing for COVID-19 on Sunday.
The county currently is reporting 102 confirmed cases, with 66 estimated recoveries.
The testing will be Sunday, June 14, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., at the Anderson County Annex, 703 N. Mallard Street in Palestine.
Registration will open June 13.
Those wishing to be tested will be screened to see if they have any of the following symptoms:
- Fever and/or chills
- Cough
- Fatigue
- Body aches/muscle or joint pain
- Shortness of breath
- Sore throat
- Headaches
- Nausea/vomiting/diarrhea
- Nasal congestion
- Loss of taste and/or smell
Anyone wishing to be tested must register in advance. Go online to txcovidtest.org or call 512-883-2400.