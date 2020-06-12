Anderson County offering free drive-thru testing for COVID-19

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Anderson County is hosting a day of free drive-thru testing for COVID-19 on Sunday.

The county currently is reporting 102 confirmed cases, with 66 estimated recoveries.

The testing will be Sunday, June 14, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., at the Anderson County Annex, 703 N. Mallard Street in Palestine.

Registration will open June 13.

Those wishing to be tested will be screened to see if they have any of the following symptoms:

Fever and/or chills

Cough

Fatigue

Body aches/muscle or joint pain

Shortness of breath

Sore throat

Headaches

Nausea/vomiting/diarrhea

Nasal congestion

Loss of taste and/or smell

Anyone wishing to be tested must register in advance. Go online to txcovidtest.org or call 512-883-2400.