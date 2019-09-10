An Unparalleled effort: LeTourneau hosts NASA/Apollo exhibit on campus

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – 50 years ago two Americans, Buzz Aldrin and Neil Armstrong, made history by walking on the moon.

With this milestone anniversary, there have been celebrations and events all over, including one at LeTourneau University in Longview.

Recently, LeTourneau held an exhibit commemorating the Apollo mission, with the possibility of one student.

“So he helped me research and that’s when we discovered these exhibits from NASA that we could borrow and he’s helped us sort of think through and how could we celebrate this,” said Dr. Daniel Ostendorff, LETU Associate Professor of History.

Posters lined a hallway in the university building, catching the eye of many students who like to look to the skies.

“I have always been an airplane guy,” said Seth Byas, LETU student. “I am the U.I.S, or drone program here, which also has to do with aviation.”

Along with the posters were tablets for viewing more pictures or videos and even a tire from the shuttle Atlantis.

“You can see models of the space capsules, you can see copies of speeches and even one of the original helmets from the Apollo astronauts,” said Dr. Mark Moland, LETU Assistant professor.

The university said it is important for students to see just how much time and effort went into such an accomplishment.

“This is a great opportunity to experience our history and remember the sacrifice, the imagination and the courage it took to accomplish the moon landing,” said Dr. Moland.

The exhibit is free to the public and will be on display until mid-October The university will also host public lectures regarding NASA and the Apollo missions.