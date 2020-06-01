Amtrak to restaff customer service positions in Marshall

After two years of not having a customer service representative, Amtrak will be restaffing those positions at 15 locations.

According to an Amtrak spokesman, Marc Magliari, two of the locations include Texarkana, Arkansas and Marshall, Texas.

The Amtrak Chicago office released a statement saying:

“Amtrak is fulfilling a Congressional mandate to provide customer service with station agents at 15 locations across our network, including Texarkana and Marshall. “These uniformed workers will be trained to assist our customers with booking and boarding trains, including helping with unaccompanied minors, carry-on baggage, and providing information on the status of arriving and departing services. These employees will be scheduled to meet customers for all trains. Applications for these Customer Service Representative positions will be available online at jobs.Amtrak.com We will work to fill these jobs as quickly as possible, first by posting them internally.”

Back in 2018, George Cantily was the only ticketing agent at the station in Marshall. Community members wanted Amtrak’s decision to automate ticketing across the country to be delayed. They eventually lost that decision, removing Cantily’s position.

The story below is from 2018 when they were doing away with the position:

One of the community’s arguments against the change was no ticketing information service available locally and no assistance for the elderly.

Richard Anderson the I-20 Corridor Council Chairman said back then, “If you don’t have a ticket agent and you got handicap accessibility, but they can’t carry their bags on the train.”