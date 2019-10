VAL VERDE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An Amber Alert was issued Monday afternoon for a missing Texas teenager who is believed to be in “grave danger.”

Betsabe Perez was last seen in Del Rio, which is just over 100 miles west of San Antonio.

The Val Verde Sheriff’s Office believes that she was with Erik Diaz-Tapia, 19. She was last seen a white T-shirt and jeans with a black and white bandana on her forehead.

Diaz-Tapia drives a red, four-door sedan.