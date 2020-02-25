AMBER Alert canceled after 8-month old girl, mother found safe

UPDATE (2/25, 6:15 A.M.) – An AMBER Alert issued Monday evening has been canceled after 8-month-old Nyla Crockett and her mother Chernario were found safe early Tuesday morning.

DISCONTINUED AMBER ALERT for Nyla Crockett from Mesquite, TX, on 02/25/2020. pic.twitter.com/Odj4mc1OU1 — Texas Alerts (@TX_Alerts) February 25, 2020

MESQUITE, Texas (KETK) – An AMBER Alert was issued Monday evening for an 8-month-old girl from Mesquite that hasn’t been seen since Friday.

Nyla Crockett was last seen about 11:00 p.m. on Friday at the 4800 block of North Galloway Avenue in Mesquite, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The suspect, 30-year-old Chernario Crockett, was last seen wearing a gray shirt, blue jeans, with black or brown boots. Her relationship with the child has not been released by authorities.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Nyla or Chernario is urged to call 911 or Mesquite police at (972)216-6241.