Schools releasing classes early Friday in anticipation of storms

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Several East Texas school districts have announced they are releasing students early Friday in anticipation of strong storms.

Alto ISD will release all classes early at all schools.

The announcement was made in a Facebook post.

Car riders may be picked up at 12:30 p.m. and buses will run at 12:45 p.m.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause, but student and faculty safety are our priority,” the post said.

Friday night’s girls’ basketball game will be played on Monday at 5:00 in New Summerfield. The boys’ basketball game will be played at a later time.

Bullard ISD posted to Facebook on Friday morning that they are closely monitoring the situation to see if they would be releasing any students early.

Bullard ISD is aware of possible severe weather today, and we are closely monitoring the forecast. Safety of our students and staff is our top priority. Stay tuned for possible early dismissal and possible cancellation/rescheduling of after-school activities.

Martinsville ISD also is releasing classes early. Elementary will release at 12:45 p.m. and junior high and high school will release at 1 p.m.

Van ISD announced it is looking at the possibility of releasing classes early due to the same storm system.

“We are closely monitoring the weather tomorrow due to the increased risk for severe storms,” the post said. “The safety of our students, parents, teachers and bus drivers is our top priority. An early release may be necessary to ensure that our buses are able to deliver students safely home and return to the bus barn before the storm hits.

“We will continue to update you with information as we assess the situation.”

New Summerfield ISD posted to Facebook Friday morning that they would be monitoring the situation closely and that student safety was their “top priority.”

Winnsboro ISD announced late Thursday that it was joining the list of schools releasing early due to the severe weather. They will be letting students go at 1 p.m.

Many East Texas high schools have also made changes to their basketball games this evening, in an attempt to make traveling safer. For all updated game times, check here.